Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.23).

BOO opened at GBX 82.40 ($1.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -274.67. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 337 ($4.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

