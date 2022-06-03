Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543.22 ($6.87).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.80) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

