Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 6,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. Royce Value Trust has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

