RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $1,872,919.74.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00.

Shares of RES opened at $9.29 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RES. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RPC by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RPC by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 13.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

