Ryo Currency Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.14 or 0.05989688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00211333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00653508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.60 or 0.00618112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,411,333 coins and its circulating supply is 38,294,020 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

