Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.92) to GBX 233 ($2.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 209.50 ($2.65). The company had a trading volume of 196,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.66. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £523.75 million and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($93,792.21).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

