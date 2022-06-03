Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning Sells 2,000 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

