Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.