Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. 417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.