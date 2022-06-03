Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. 417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

