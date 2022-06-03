Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.49 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.93 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.