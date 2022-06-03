Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after buying an additional 1,576,714 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

