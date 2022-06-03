Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) fell 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.49. 4,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,565,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

