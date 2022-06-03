Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million.Samsara also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.