Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Samsara and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.94%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -162.75% -58.79% -48.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Samsara and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 14.17 -$355.02 million N/A N/A Digimarc $26.52 million 12.79 -$34.76 million ($2.64) -6.44

Digimarc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Summary

Samsara beats Digimarc on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

