Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.13 ($110.89).

Shares of BMW opened at €83.82 ($90.13) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

