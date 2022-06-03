Saundra L. Pelletier Purchases 141,000 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

