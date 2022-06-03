Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Schrödinger stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

