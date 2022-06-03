Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.39. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 457,069 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Second Sight Medical Products ( NASDAQ:EYES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 387,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,277,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,061,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 629,074 shares of company stock worth $1,146,245 in the last 90 days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

