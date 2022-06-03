Secret Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Secret has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00004975 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $240.95 million and $11.73 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00197767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00333813 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

