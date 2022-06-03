SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.98 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.