SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 119,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 over the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

