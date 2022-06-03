SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.17)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $115-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,198. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

