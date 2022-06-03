SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN) Insider Purchases £12,500 in Stock

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Rating) insider Adrian Hargrave bought 125,000 shares of SEEEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,814.78).
LON:SEEN opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21. SEEEN plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.65).
SEEEN Company Profile (Get Rating)
