Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

