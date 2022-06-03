Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,748. Semtech has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

