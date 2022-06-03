Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.70 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $232,496.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,334,689,036 coins and its circulating supply is 9,194,369,379 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

