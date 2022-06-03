Sentinel Protocol Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.37 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012886 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

