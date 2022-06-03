ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.36% of ServiceNow worth $1,762,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 29.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded down $14.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.20. 19,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,611. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 456.37, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.80.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.