SFL (NYSE:SFL) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Head-To-Head Contrast

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get SFL alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SFL and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 2 2 0 2.20

SFL presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $79.01, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than SFL.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 32.31% 14.36% 3.98% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72%

Dividends

SFL pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. SFL pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SFL has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

SFL has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SFL and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $513.40 million 3.05 $164.34 million $1.41 8.01 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.74 $4.64 billion $47.90 1.39

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than SFL. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats SFL on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL (Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned six crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 35 container vessels, two car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and four oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.