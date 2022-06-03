Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $106,250.00 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

