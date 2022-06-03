Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $142,216.62 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SMED opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 168,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

