Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.86 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Shopping has a market cap of $3.86 million and $182,586.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00013875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.11 or 0.02117847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00413962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,345 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

