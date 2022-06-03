Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 23.7%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.82. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.