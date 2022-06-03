Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.05.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

