Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as low as C$13.39. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 204,958 shares traded.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$988.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.