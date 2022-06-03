Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.30

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.30 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 546 ($6.91). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.77), with a volume of 913,528 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 444.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)
