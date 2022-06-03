Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading supplier of client SSD controller to module makers in the United States, Taiwan and China. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. The upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers will add to this momentum. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, likely hindering near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is expected to limit growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to intense rivalry from peers.”

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.38.

SIMO stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.