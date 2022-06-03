Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $35.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.