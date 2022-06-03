Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Purchases $1,467,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,996,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SIX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 506,316 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.