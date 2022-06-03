Skrumble Network Price Down 22.1% This Week (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $480,949.04 and approximately $22,371.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

