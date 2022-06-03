SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.99

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.99 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

