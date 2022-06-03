Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.24) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.28) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,679.40 ($21.25).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,269 ($16.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,258.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,256.14.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 70,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.12), for a total transaction of £896,615.72 ($1,134,382.24).

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.