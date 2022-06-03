Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

SNAP stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.