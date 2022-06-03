Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

SNAP stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

