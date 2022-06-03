SolFarm Trading 27.8% Lower This Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

