Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Purchases $17,678.48 in Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $17,678.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,484.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $11,400.78.

Shares of SONX opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Sonendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

