Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 705,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after buying an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.92. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

