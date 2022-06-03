Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis Sells 3,000 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Debonis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $46,660,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

