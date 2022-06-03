Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SWN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 48,657,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,323,768. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.