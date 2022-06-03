Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $15,513.60 and $53.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,522.35 or 0.99985422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.