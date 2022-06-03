SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 24,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,209. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

